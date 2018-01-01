Minehub Technologies Inc (TSX:MHUB) Share Price

MHUB
Minehub Technologies Inc
North American company
Technology
Software - Application
Company Profile
Minehub Technologies Inc is a technology company focused on improving efficiency in the mining and metals supply chain. It provides global mining and metals supply chain participants with an end-to-end digital solution, real-time visibility and collaboration of upstream and downstream supply chains, built on Blockchain for the highest privacy and security, tools to help achieve ESG compliance goals, and a superior customer experience for increased transparency and efficiency.
TSX:MHUB
CA60273M1059
CAD
