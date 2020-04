Company Profile

Mineral Commodities Ltd is a mineral exploration and development company. It has mineral sands projects in South Africa. It is also engaged in exploration activities in Iran, and Australia. The company has five reportable segments: Mineral Sands mining and production (Tormin Mineral Sands project) - South Africa; Mineral Sands exploration (Xolobeni Mineral Sands project) - South Africa; Exploration activities - Australia; Exploration activities - Iran; and Corporate (management and administration of the company's projects and marketing and sales of finished products) - Australia, South Africa and Iran.