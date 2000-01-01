Mineral & Financial Investments Ltd (LSE:MAFL)
Market Info - MAFL
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - MAFL
- Market Cap£3.420m
- SymbolLSE:MAFL
- IndustryFinancial Services
- SectorAsset Management
- Currency
- ISINKYG6181G1055
Company Profile
Mineral & Financial Investments Ltd is an investment company, invests in natural resources, minerals, metals, and oil and gas projects.