Mineral & Financial Investments Ltd (LSE:MAFL)

UK company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - MAFL

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - MAFL

  • Market Cap£3.420m
  • SymbolLSE:MAFL
  • IndustryFinancial Services
  • SectorAsset Management
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG6181G1055

Company Profile

Mineral & Financial Investments Ltd is an investment company, invests in natural resources, minerals, metals, and oil and gas projects.

Latest MAFL news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .

MAFL Regulatory news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .