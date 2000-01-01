Mineral Hill Industries Ltd (TSX:MHI)

North American company
Company Info - MHI

  • Market CapCAD2.760m
  • SymbolTSX:MHI
  • IndustryEnergy
  • SectorOil & Gas E&P
  • Currency
  • ISINCA60283T2074

Company Profile

Mineral Hill Industries Ltd is a Canadian company which is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of natural gas and oil projects.

