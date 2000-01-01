Company Profile

Mineral Resources listed on the ASX in 2006 following the merger of three mining services businesses. The subsidiary companies were previously owned by managing director Chris Ellison, who remains a large shareholder despite selling down. Operations include iron ore and lithium mining, iron ore crushing and screening services for third parties, and engineering and construction for mining companies. Mining and contracting activity is focused in Western Australia.Mineral Resources Ltd is a diversified mining service, contracting, processing and commodities production company. It is engaged in supplying goods and services to the resources sectors.