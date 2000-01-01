Company Profile

Minerals Technologies Inc mines, produces, and sells mineral-based products. The firm organizes itself into four segments based on product type. The specialty minerals segment, sells calcium carbonate, limestone, and talc, which is used in the paper, building materials, paint, automotive, and pharmaceutical industries. The refractories segment sells products for steel furnaces. The performance materials segment sells bentonite used in steel alloy casting and household products including cat litter. The energy services segment provides water treatment and well testing services to the oil and gas industry. The majority of revenue comes from the United States.Minerals Technologies Inc mines, produces, and sells mineral-based products. The company operates in four segments namely Specialty Minerals, Refractories, Performance Materials, and Energy Services segment.