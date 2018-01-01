Interactive Investor
Home
>
Shares
>

Minesto AB (OMX:MINEST) Share Price

MINEST

Minesto AB

European company

Right Arrow 1

Utilities

Right Arrow 2

Utilities - Renewable

 / 

- / -
-
- / -
-
-
-

NAV Price

-

Last Traded

-

Chg

-

-

XSTO

-

Updated: -

Research

News & analysis

Times are shown in GMT+1, values are delayed by at least 15 minutes. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

This stock can be held in:

SIPP

ISA

JISA

Trading Account

 / 

- / -
-
- / -
-
-
-

Company Profile

Minesto AB is a Sweden based company engaged in the production of tidal energy from the oceans. The main sources of the ocean energy include Tidal streams, Ocean currents, Tidal range (rise and fall), Waves, Ocean thermal energy and Salinity gradients.Minesto AB is engaged in the production of tidal energy from the oceans.

OMX:MINEST

SE0007578141

SEK

Loading Comparison

Latest MINEST News