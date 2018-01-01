Minesto AB (OMX:MINEST) Share Price

MINEST
Minesto AB
European company
Utilities
Utilities - Renewable
Company Profile
Minesto AB is a Sweden based company engaged in the production of tidal energy from the oceans. The main sources of the ocean energy include Tidal streams, Ocean currents, Tidal range (rise and fall), Waves, Ocean thermal energy and Salinity gradients.Minesto AB is engaged in the production of tidal energy from the oceans.
Symbol
OMX:MINEST
ISIN
SE0007578141
Currency
SEK
