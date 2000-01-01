Ming Fai International Holdings Ltd (SEHK:3828)

APAC company
Market Info - 3828

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 3828

  • Market CapHKD580.070m
  • SymbolSEHK:3828
  • IndustryConsumer Defensive
  • SectorHousehold & Personal Products
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG6141X1079

Company Profile

Ming Fai International Holdings Ltd is engaged in the manufacturing and sales of amenity products and accessories and the distribution and retail business of cosmetics and fashion accessories in the People’s Republic of China through franchisees.

