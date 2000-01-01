Company Profile

Ming Yuan Cloud Group Holdings Ltd is a provider of enterprise-grade ERP solutions and SaaS products to property developers and other industry participants along the real estate value chain in China. The company's ERP solutions and SaaS products enable property developers and other real estate industry participants such as construction materials suppliers and property asset management companies to streamline and digitalize their business operations. It has developed a comprehensive suite of industry-specific ERP solutions and SaaS products for property developers and other real estate industry participants to manage a wide range of business operations, including sales and marketing, procurement, cost management, project management, budgeting, and property asset management.