Mining and Metallurgical Company NORILSK NICKEL PJSC ADR (LSE:MNOD)
- Market Cap$49.531bn
- SymbolLSE:MNOD
- IndustryBasic Material
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINUS55315J1025
Mining and Metallurgical Company NORILSK NICKEL PJSC is a metal mining firm. Its activities include exploration, extraction, refining & metallurgical processing of minerals, as well as production, marketing and sale of base and precious metals.