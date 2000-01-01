Mining Minerals & Metals Ordinary Shares (LSE:MMM)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - MMM
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - MMM
- Market Cap£1.280m
- SymbolLSE:MMM
- IndustryFinancial Services
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINGB00BF7L9148
Company Profile
Mining Minerals & Metals PLC was developed to undertake an acquisition of one or more businesses that have operations involved in mining and Oil and Gas segments of the natural resources sector.