Company Profile

MinKap Resources Inc is engaged in the business activity of acquisition and exploration of mineral property assets. The company's properties are Lady Pond, Kings Court, Alexis, Hayes, Cape Charles, Indian Head, Iron Mountain and amongst others.Kapuskasing Gold Corp’s business activities include the acquisition and exploration of mineral property assets. The company's gold properties in Northern Ontario include Borden North and South, Golden Route, Chapleau, Rollo and Schewabik.