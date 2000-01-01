Minnova Corp (TSX:MCI)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - MCI

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - MCI

  • Market CapCAD2.100m
  • SymbolTSX:MCI
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • SectorGold
  • Currency
  • ISINCA6042501008

Company Profile

Minnova Corp is a Canadian gold producer. It engages in exploration and production of mining assets. The company owns an interest in PL Gold Project and Nokomis Property.

Latest MCI news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .