Minnova Corp (TSX:MCI)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - MCI
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - MCI
- Market CapCAD2.100m
- SymbolTSX:MCI
- IndustryBasic Material
- SectorGold
- Currency
- ISINCA6042501008
Company Profile
Minnova Corp is a Canadian gold producer. It engages in exploration and production of mining assets. The company owns an interest in PL Gold Project and Nokomis Property.