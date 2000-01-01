Company Profile

Minoan Group PLC is a holding and management company. Through its subsidiaries, it engages in the design, creation, development, and management of hotels and resorts, and in the operation of independent travel businesses, through which the company acts as an agent in providing a range of services, including transportation, hotel, and other accommodation and leisure services. Its segments include Luxury Resorts, Travel and Leisure, and Corporate Development. Through its business segments, the company involves in the development of a resort in Crete, operations and management of the travel businesses, and acquisitions. The company generates most of its revenues from its Travel and Leisure business.Minoan Group PLC is a holding and management company. Through its subsidiaries, the company engages in the design, creation, development, and management of hotels and resorts, and in the operation of independent travel businesses.