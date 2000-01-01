Minshang Creative Technology Holdings Ltd (SEHK:1632)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - 1632

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 1632

  • Market CapHKD420.870m
  • SymbolSEHK:1632
  • IndustryConsumer Cyclical
  • SectorRestaurants
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG6145K1013

Company Profile

Food Wise Holdings Ltd is engaged in operation of restaurant chains. It operatesVietnamese-style restaurants within the Southeast Asian full-service restaurant segment in Hong Kong.

Latest 1632 news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .