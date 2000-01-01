Minsud Resources Corp (TSX:MSR)

North American company
Company Info - MSR

  Market Cap: CAD7.030m
  Symbol: TSX:MSR
  Industry: Basic Material
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  ISIN: CA60447F1018

Company Profile

Minsud Resources Corp is a mineral exploration company. It is engaged in the process of exploring its mineral resource properties located in Argentina. The company has identified two geographical segments, Canada and Argentina.

