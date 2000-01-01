MINT (EURONEXT:ALBUD)

European company
Market Info - ALBUD

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - ALBUD

  • Market Cap€18.740m
  • SymbolEURONEXT:ALBUD
  • IndustryCommunication Services
  • SectorTelecom Services
  • Currency
  • ISINFR0004172450

Company Profile

MINT is the telecom operator. The company's products and services include pre-selection, virtual prepaid cards, international mobile service, and services for call shops.Budget Telecom SA is the telecom operator. The Company's products and services include pre-selection, virtual prepaid cards, international mobile service, and services for call shops.

