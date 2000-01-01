Company Profile

MIPS AB manufactures and sells helmet-based safety and brain protection products in Sweden. The company sells MIPS Brain Protection System for helmet solutions in the consumer market such as bicycle, winter sports, motorcycle, horse riding, team sports and others; and in commercial markets such as military, police, rescue services.