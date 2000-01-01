MIPS AB (OMX:MIPS)

European company
Market Info - MIPS

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - MIPS

  • Market CapSEK0.000m
  • SymbolOMX:MIPS
  • IndustryConsumer Cyclical
  • SectorLeisure
  • Currency
  • ISINSE0009216278

Company Profile

MIPS AB manufactures and sells helmet-based safety and brain protection products in Sweden. The company sells MIPS Brain Protection System for helmet solutions in the consumer market such as bicycle, winter sports, motorcycle, horse riding, team sports and others; and in commercial markets such as military, police, rescue services.MIPS AB provides helmet safety and brain protection products. The company offers its MIPS brain protection system which is implemented in bicycle, snow, moto and equestrian helmets.

