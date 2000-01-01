Miramar Resources Ltd Ordinary Shares (ASX:M2R)

APAC company
add to virtual portfolio
trade
discuss
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - M2R

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - M2R

  • Market CapAUD0.000m
  • SymbolASX:M2R
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINAU0000105637

Company Profile

Miramar Resources Ltd is a mineral exploration company. The company's projects are divided into three project areas namely, Eastern Goldfield region, Murchison region, and Gascoyne region.

Latest M2R news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .