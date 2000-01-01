Company Profile

Mirasol Resources Ltd is a Canada based Mineral Exploration Company. It is engaged in acquiring and exploring mineral properties, located in Chile, Canada, and Argentina. Its projects include Gorbea Gold Belt, Virginia Zone, La Curva Gold Project, Altazor, and Claudia Gold-Silver Project among others.Mirasol Resources Ltd is engaged in acquiring and exploring mineral properties, located in Chile and Argentina. Its projects include Gorbea Gold Belt, La Curva Gold Project and Claudia Gold Silver Project.