Miricor Enterprises Holdings Ltd (SEHK:1827)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Market Info - 1827

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 1827

  • Market CapHKD384.000m
  • SymbolSEHK:1827
  • IndustryConsumer Cyclical
  • SectorPersonal Services
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG6193F1037

Company Profile

Miricor Enterprises Holdings Ltd is engaged in provision of non-surgical medical aesthetic services and skin care products by its doctors and trained therapists.

