Miricor Enterprises Holdings Ltd (SEHK:1827)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - 1827
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - 1827
- Market CapHKD384.000m
- SymbolSEHK:1827
- IndustryConsumer Cyclical
- SectorPersonal Services
- Currency
- ISINKYG6193F1037
Company Profile
Miricor Enterprises Holdings Ltd is engaged in provision of non-surgical medical aesthetic services and skin care products by its doctors and trained therapists.