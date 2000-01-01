Mirriad Advertising Ordinary Shares (LSE:MIRI)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - MIRI
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - MIRI
- Market Cap£33.030m
- SymbolLSE:MIRI
- IndustryCommunication Services
- SectorAdvertising Agencies
- Currency
- ISINGB00BF52QY14
Company Profile
Mirriad Advertising PLC is a video technology company. It is engaged in the development of native in-video advertising. It enables brands and advertisers to plan and run multi-title campaigns across three screens including air, online, and, mobile.