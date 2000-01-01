Mirvac Group Stapled (Unit, Ordinary Share) (ASX:MGR)

APAC company
add to virtual portfolio
trade
discuss
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - MGR

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - MGR

  • Market CapAUD0.000m
  • SymbolASX:MGR
  • IndustryReal Estate
  • SectorREIT - Office
  • Currency
  • ISINAU000000MGR9

Company Profile

Mirvac is known as one of Australia’s largest residential developers, particularly apartments. Earnings from residential development are volatile, generating about a fifth of EBIT in fiscal 2019, despite only about 13% of the group’s invested capital being allocated there. We believe that was a cyclical high and that development earnings will moderate from the 2019/2020 high point. About 80% of Mirvac’s earnings come from a relatively predictable commercial property portfolio, more than half of which is office and another fourth in retail, a small industrial portfolio, and a fledgling build-to-rent residential portfolio. The company is gradually allocating more capital to passive property ownership, and within that, trimming retail exposure and adding office, industrial, and residential.Mirvac Group owns a diversified property portfolio of retail, commercial, residential and car park properties across Australia. The company's business segments are Investment and Development.

Latest MGR news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .