Company Profile

Mirvac's strategy is to allocate 85%-90% of total capital to passive property investments. This includes direct office and retail investments, which are held in Mirvac Property Trust, and a fledgling build-to-rent residential business. Development activities make up the balance and consists of commercial developments, and premium residential apartments and master-planned communities. The residential development division was historically a substantial but volatile contributor to group earnings, but is likely to decline in importance over time. This division also provides services and develops assets specifically for sale to Mirvac Property Trust and external strategic partners, generating earnings and releasing capital from the sale of equity stakes in projects.Mirvac Group owns a diversified property portfolio of retail, commercial, residential and car park properties across Australia. The company's business segments are Investment and Development.