Mirvac Group (ASX:MGR)
APAC company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - MGR
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - MGR
- Market CapAUD0.000m
- SymbolASX:MGR
- IndustryReal Estate
- SectorREIT - Office
- Currency
- ISINAU000000MGR9
Company Profile
Mirvac's strategy is to allocate 85%-90% of total capital to passive property investments. This includes direct office and retail investments, which are held in Mirvac Property Trust, and a fledgling build-to-rent residential business. Development activities make up the balance and consists of commercial developments, and premium residential apartments and master-planned communities. The residential development division was historically a substantial but volatile contributor to group earnings, but is likely to decline in importance over time. This division also provides services and develops assets specifically for sale to Mirvac Property Trust and external strategic partners, generating earnings and releasing capital from the sale of equity stakes in projects.Mirvac Group owns a diversified property portfolio of retail, commercial, residential and car park properties across Australia. The company's business segments are Investment and Development.