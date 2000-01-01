Company Profile

Misonix Inc is a medical devices company. It designs, manufactures, markets and develops invasive therapeutic ultrasonic medical devices. The company's products enhance clinical outcomes and provide value to the overall healthcare system. It has developed products such as BoneScalpel; SonaStar and SonicOne. BoneScalpel surgical system (BoneScalpel), is used mainly for surgical procedures involving the precise cutting of bone while sparing soft tissue. SonaStar Surgical Aspirator (SonaStar), which is used to emulsify and remove soft and hard tumors, primarily in the neuro and general surgery field.Misonix Inc designs, manufactures, markets and develops minimally invasive ultrasonic surgical device products. Its products include the BoneScalpel surgical system, the SonaStar Surgical Aspirator and the SonicOne Wound Cleansing and Debridement System.