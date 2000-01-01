Company Profile

Mission Group PLC is a UK-based marketing communication company. It provides marketing, advertising, and business communication services to national and international clients. The company's segments are Advertising and Digital, Media Buying, Exhibitions and Learning, and Public Relations. Advertising and Digital segment collect the majority of the company's revenue. Geographically, it generates maximum revenue from the UK and also has an operation in Asia and USA.