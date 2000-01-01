Mission Ready Services Inc (TSX:MRS)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - MRS
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - MRS
- Market CapCAD32.320m
- SymbolTSX:MRS
- IndustryIndustrials
- SectorAerospace & Defense
- Currency
- ISINCA60510Q1090
Company Profile
Mission Ready Services Inc provides services and products for the defense, security and protective services agencies including decontamination, cleaning and repair services of protective services gear, manufacturing of military equipment, among others.