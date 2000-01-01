Mister Car Wash Inc (NYSE:MCW)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - MCW
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - MCW
- Market Cap$6.010bn
- SymbolNYSE:MCW
- IndustryConsumer Cyclical
- SectorPersonal Services
- Currency
- ISINUS60646V1052
Company Profile
Mister Car Wash Inc is a car wash brand offering express exterior and interior cleaning services. Express Exterior Locations offers express exterior cleaning services and Interior Cleaning Locations offers both express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company recognizes revenue in two main streams. It offers an Unlimited Wash Club (UWC) program to its customers. The UWC program entitles the customer to unlimited washes for a monthly fee, cancellable at any time. Second, revenue from the car wash and quick lube services.