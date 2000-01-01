Company Profile

Mister Car Wash Inc is a car wash brand offering express exterior and interior cleaning services. Express Exterior Locations offers express exterior cleaning services and Interior Cleaning Locations offers both express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company recognizes revenue in two main streams. It offers an Unlimited Wash Club (UWC) program to its customers. The UWC program entitles the customer to unlimited washes for a monthly fee, cancellable at any time. Second, revenue from the car wash and quick lube services.