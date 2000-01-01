Company Profile

MISTRAS Group Inc provides asset protection solutions and systems. The company evaluates the structural integrity and reliability of critical energy, industrial, and public infrastructure. The company's three operating segments are Service, International and Products and Systems, of which key revenue is derived from the Services segment. Services segment provides asset protection solutions predominantly in North America, with the largest concentration in the United States, followed by Canada, consisting primarily of non-destructive testing, and inspection. The asset protection solutions include field inspections, consulting, maintenance, data management, access, monitoring and laboratory quality assurance.MISTRAS Group Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions and systems. Services include routine inspections, asset integrity management, and asset integrity assessments.