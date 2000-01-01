MISTRAS Group Inc Ordinary Shares (NYSE:MG)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - MG
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - MG
- Market Cap$222.160m
- SymbolNYSE:MG
- IndustryIndustrials
- SectorSecurity & Protection Services
- Currency
- ISINUS60649T1079
Company Profile
MISTRAS Group Inc provides asset protection solutions and systems. The company evaluates the structural integrity and reliability of critical energy, industrial, and public infrastructure. The company's three operating segments are Service, International and Products and Systems, of which key revenue is derived from the Services segment. Services segment provides asset protection solutions predominantly in North America, with the largest concentration in the United States, followed by Canada, consisting primarily of non-destructive testing, and inspection. The asset protection solutions include field inspections, consulting, maintenance, data management, access, monitoring and laboratory quality assurance.MISTRAS Group Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions and systems. Services include routine inspections, asset integrity management, and asset integrity assessments.