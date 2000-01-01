Mitcham Industries Inc (NASDAQ:MIND)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - MIND
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - MIND
- Market Cap$11.950m
- SymbolNASDAQ:MIND
- IndustryTechnology
- SectorScientific & Technical Instruments
- Currency
- ISINUS6065011040
Company Profile
Mitcham Industries Inc provides equipment leasing, sales, and service to the seismic industry. The company operates in two business segments, being the Marine Technology Products segment and Equipment Leasing. The Marine Technology Products segment is engaged in the designing, manufacturing, and sale of seismic and offshore telemetry systems. The equipment leasing operations include all leasing activity, sales of lease pool equipment and certain other equipment sales and services. It generates a majority of the revenue from the Marine Technology Products. The company has geographic footprints in UK/Europe, Canada, Latin America, Asia/South Pacific, Eurasia, and other countries.Mitcham Industries Inc provides equipment leasing, sales, and service to the seismic industry. The company operates in two business segments. The Marine Technology Products segment and Equipment Leasing.