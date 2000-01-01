Mitchells & Butlers (LSE:MAB)

UK company
Market Info - MAB

Company Info - MAB

  • Market Cap£1.895bn
  • SymbolLSE:MAB
  • IndustryConsumer Cyclical
  • SectorRestaurants
  • Currency
  • ISINGB00B1FP6H53

Company Profile

Mitchells & Butlers PLC owns, operates and manages pubs, bars & restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The Group's properties operate under the brands Vintage Inns, Toby Carvery, Harvester, Sizzling Pub Co, All Bar One, O'Neil's & Ember Inns.

