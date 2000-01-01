Company Profile

Mitek Systems Inc offers mobile capture and identity verification software solutions for enterprises. The firm is a software development company in computer vision, artificial intelligence, and machine learning. It is serving more than 6,500 financial services organizations and leading marketplace and financial technology brands across the globe. Mitek's Mobile Deposit solution is used by consumers for mobile check deposit. The company's Mobile Verify verifies a user's identity online enabling organizations to build safer digital communities, whereas CheckReader enables financial institutions to automatically extract data from a check image received across any deposit channel - branch, ATM, RDC, and mobile.Mitek Systems Inc offers mobile capture and identity verification software solutions for enterprises. The company through its mobile and imaging technology provides products such as Mobile Verify, Mobile Docs, Mobile Deposit, and Multi Check Capture.