Mithra Pharmaceuticals SA (EURONEXT:MITRA)

European company
  • Market Cap€980.150m
  • SymbolEURONEXT:MITRA
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorDrug Manufacturers - Specialty & Generic
  • ISINBE0974283153

Mithra Pharmaceuticals SA is a pharmaceutical company focused on the development, manufacturing and commercialisation of proprietary, and differentiated drugs and generic products dedicated to female healthcare.

