Mithril Resources Ltd (ASX:MTH)
APAC company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - MTH
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - MTH
- Market CapAUD0.000m
- SymbolASX:MTH
- IndustryBasic Material
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINAU000000MTH3
Company Profile
Mithril Resources Ltd is engaged in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia. The company holds an interest in Billy Hills, Kurnalpi, Lignum Dam and North Scotia and Spargos Reward, Nanadie Well, Duffy Well, Limestone Well and the Bangemall Base Metal Projects.Mithril Resources Ltd is engaged in the discovery and development of mineral deposits. It primarily explores for the copper and gold properties.