Company Profile

Mithril Resources Ltd is engaged in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia. The company holds an interest in Billy Hills, Kurnalpi, Lignum Dam and North Scotia and Spargos Reward, Nanadie Well, Duffy Well, Limestone Well and the Bangemall Base Metal Projects.Mithril Resources Ltd is engaged in the discovery and development of mineral deposits. It primarily explores for the copper and gold properties.