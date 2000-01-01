Company Profile

MITIE Group PLC is a U.K.-based company. It provides facilities management, consultancy, project management, and specialist services. The company operates in various divisions such as Engineering services, Security, Professional services, Cleaning, and environmental services, Care and custody, Catering, Property management, and Corporate Center. It generates a majority of its revenue from the Engineering services. Geographically, the company generates a majority of its revenue from the United Kingdom.MITIE Group PLC is a UK-based company that primarily provides outsourcing services. It generates almost all its sales from the UK domestic market.