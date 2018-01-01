Mitre Mining Corp Ltd Ordinary Shares (ASX:MMC) Share Price

Interactive Investor
Mitre Mining Corp Ltd Ordinary Shares (ASX:MMC)

Mitre Mining Corp Ltd Ordinary Shares

APAC company

Basic Material

Gold

Company Profile

Mitre Mining Corp Ltd is a gold and base metals exploration company in Australia. Its project is EL9146 in the eastern Lachlan Fold Belt near Batemans Bay on the New South Wales south coast.

