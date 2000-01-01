Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc ADR (NYSE:MUFG)

Company Info - MUFG

  • Market Cap$46.858bn
  • SymbolNYSE:MUFG
  • IndustryFinancial Services
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINUS6068221042

Company Profile

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group is the largest bank in Japan in terms of market capitalization and assets with an 8.8% share of all domestic loans as of December 2018. It is the largest non-Chinese bank group globally and has a balance sheet slightly larger than those of JPMorgan Chase and HSBC Holdings. MUFG’s operations in Japan accounted for 60% of its preprovision operating profit in the year ended March 2019, with the U.S. contributing 14%. In the U.S., MUFG’s wholly owned Union Bank subsidiary is among the top 20 lenders by deposits, while 77%-owned Bank of Ayudhya ranks fifth in Thailand and 94%-owned Danamon has a similar rank in Indonesia. A 24% stake in Morgan Stanley contributes a significant amount of MUFG's bottom line via equity-method earnings.Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc is a provider of financial services. It offers commercial banking, trust banking, securities, credit cards, consumer finance, asset management, leasing and many more fields of financial services.

