MiX Telematics Ltd ADR (NYSE:MIXT)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - MIXT
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - MIXT
- Market Cap$260.110m
- SymbolNYSE:MIXT
- IndustryTechnology
- SectorSoftware - Application
- Currency
- ISINUS60688N1028
Company Profile
MiX Telematics Ltd provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions delivered as Software as a Service. The company also offers smartphone applications to support all of the tracking products in its portfolio.