- Market Cap£508.840m
- SymbolLSE:GLE
- IndustryConsumer Cyclical
- SectorResidential Construction
- ISINGB00BRKD9Z53
MJ Gleeson PLC is a residential construction company. It operates its business activities through two segments Gleeson Homes and Gleeson Strategic Land through which it develops and sells property across the United Kingdom.