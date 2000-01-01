Mkango Resources Ltd (LSE:MKA)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - MKA
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - MKA
- Market Cap£9.630m
- SymbolLSE:MKA
- IndustryBasic Material
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINCA60686A4090
Company Profile
Mkango Resources Ltd is a mineral exploration and development company focused on rare earth element and associated minerals exploration and development in the Republic of Malawi, Africa.