Mkango Resources Ltd (TSX:MKA)

North American company
Market Info - MKA

Company Info - MKA

  • Market CapCAD16.630m
  • SymbolTSX:MKA
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • Currency
  • ISINCA60686A4090

Company Profile

Mkango Resources Ltd is a mineral exploration and development company focused on rare earth element and associated minerals exploration and development in the Republic of Malawi, Africa.

Latest MKA news

