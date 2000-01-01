Company Profile

MKB Nedsense, formerly NedSense Enterprises NV is engaged in developing, marketing, distributing and maintaining computer-assisted drawing and production software. Its products and services include textile design and production software, software used for the graphic design of carpets, printed fabrics, and clothing, for viewing, animating, and filing drawings, interior design software, and 3D visualization software for the furniture sector.NedSense Enterprises NV is engaged in developing, marketing, distributing and maintaining computer-assisted drawing and production software.