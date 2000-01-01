MKB Nedsense (EURONEXT:NEDSE)

European company
add to virtual portfolio
trade
discuss
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - NEDSE

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - NEDSE

  • Market Cap€4.410m
  • SymbolEURONEXT:NEDSE
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorSoftware - Application
  • Currency
  • ISINNL0009312842

Company Profile

MKB Nedsense, formerly NedSense Enterprises NV is engaged in developing, marketing, distributing and maintaining computer-assisted drawing and production software. Its products and services include textile design and production software, software used for the graphic design of carpets, printed fabrics, and clothing, for viewing, animating, and filing drawings, interior design software, and 3D visualization software for the furniture sector.NedSense Enterprises NV is engaged in developing, marketing, distributing and maintaining computer-assisted drawing and production software.

Latest NEDSE news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .