Company Profile

MKS Instruments Inc is engaged in providing instruments, subsystems, and process control systems used to measure, monitor, deliver, and control parameters of manufacturing processes. The company's product portfolio includes instruments, components, and systems required in manufacturing products such as flat panel displays, medical devices, and electronic materials, among others used in industrial technologies, semiconductor, life and health sciences, and research and defense markets. The company organizes itself into three reportable business segments: vacuum and analysis, light and motion, and equipment and solutions. The vacuum and analysis segment contributes to roughly half of the company's revenue, and the majority of its revenue is earned in the United States.MKS Instruments Inc is a provider of instruments, subsystems and process control solutions that measure, control, power, deliver, monitor and analyze critical parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity.