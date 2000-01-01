Company Profile

MKS Instruments Inc is engaged in providing instruments, subsystems, and process control systems that can be used to measure, monitor, deliver, and control parameters of manufacturing processes. The reportable segments of the company are vacuum and analysis, and light and motion. The vacuum and analysis segments include analytical and control solutions, vacuum solutions, power, and plasma and reactive gas solutions products. The light and motion segment includes laser products, photonics products, and optics products. The company derives the majority revenue from the vacuum and analysis segment.