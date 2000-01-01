MLD (EURONEXT:MLAMT)

European company
Market Info - MLAMT

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - MLAMT

  • Market Cap€0.000m
  • SymbolEURONEXT:MLAMT
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINFR0013268067

Company Profile

Arthur Maury operates in the field of stamp-collecting and numismatics. It is engaged in the distribution and sale of stamps, medals, numismatic coins and tickets in France and abroad.

