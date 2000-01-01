MLD (EURONEXT:MLAMT)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - MLAMT
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - MLAMT
- Market Cap€0.000m
- SymbolEURONEXT:MLAMT
- IndustryIndustrials
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINFR0013268067
Company Profile
Arthur Maury operates in the field of stamp-collecting and numismatics. It is engaged in the distribution and sale of stamps, medals, numismatic coins and tickets in France and abroad.