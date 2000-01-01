Company Profile

MLP SE is a Germany-based holding company which provides consultation that covers all economic and financial aspects for private and corporate clients, as well as institutional investors such as old-age provision, wealth management, health insurance, non-life insurance, loans, banking, among others. The company has five business segments namely, Financial consulting; Banking; FERI; DOMCURA; and Holding and others. Its Financial consulting segment generates most of the revenue for a firm.MLP SE provides consulting services for academics and other discerning clients, with regard to insurance, investments, occupational pension provision schemes and loans of all kinds, and brokering of contracts concerning these financial services.