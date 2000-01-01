MMA Capital Management LLC (NASDAQ:MMAC)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - MMAC
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - MMAC
- Market Cap$181.090m
- SymbolNASDAQ:MMAC
- IndustryFinancial Services
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINUS55315D1054
Company Profile
MMA Capital Management LLC provides finance to housing and infrastructure in U.S. It operates through business lines including Leveraged Bonds, Low-Income Housing Tax Credits, and Energy capital.