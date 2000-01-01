Company Profile

MMA Offshore Ltd is an Australia based company primarily involved in providing marine-related services. It owns and operates several vessels throughout Australia and internationally. The business activity of the firm is operated under the Vessel operations segment, which undertakes a range of offshore marine activities, such as supply operations-drilling and production; construction support; survey support; subsea installation support, and tug and barge operations. It has a business presence in Australia and other countries, of which key revenue is derived from Australia.MMA Offshore Ltd is a marine services provider to the offshore oil and gas industry. It services include drilling and production, construction support, survey support, subsea installation support, tug, and barge operations and others.