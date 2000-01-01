MMA Offshore Ltd (ASX:MRM)

APAC company
add to virtual portfolio
trade
discuss
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - MRM

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - MRM

  • Market CapAUD0.000m
  • SymbolASX:MRM
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINAU000000MRM7

Company Profile

MMA Offshore Ltd is an Australia based company primarily involved in providing marine-related services. It owns and operates several vessels throughout Australia and internationally. The business activity of the firm is operated under the Vessel operations segment, which undertakes a range of offshore marine activities, such as supply operations-drilling and production; construction support; survey support; subsea installation support, and tug and barge operations. It has a business presence in Australia and other countries, of which key revenue is derived from Australia.MMA Offshore Ltd is a marine services provider to the offshore oil and gas industry. It services include drilling and production, construction support, survey support, subsea installation support, tug, and barge operations and others.

Latest MRM news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .