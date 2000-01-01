MMG Ltd (SEHK:1208)

APAC company
Market Info - 1208

Company Info - 1208

  • Market CapHKD17.640bn
  • SymbolSEHK:1208
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINHK1208013172

Company Profile

MMG Ltd is an investment holding company. It is engaged in the exploration, development, and mining of zinc, copper, gold, silver and lead deposits around the world.

