MNR Group (EURONEXT:MLMNR)
- SymbolEURONEXT:MLMNR
- IndustryIndustrials
- SectorAerospace & Defense
- ISINFR0010976746
Company Profile
MNR Group is a holding company of a group which is specializes in designing, manufacturing, and selling cartridge-making machines and in designing and producing munitions production units.